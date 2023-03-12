The Bus Driver, Remi Osibanjo, that drove the Lagos state staff bus which collided with a moving train at PWD, Ikeja on Thursday, has been arrested and detained for further investigation by the Railway Police Command Headquarters, Ebute-Meta.

In a Statement by the office of the Attorney general of the state and issued by the director of media, Grace Alo, on Saturday,

The Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command has taken over the investigation of the accident.

The Bus involved in the collision has also been retrieved and sent for a thorough examination at the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service Office.

She added that the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) await both reports from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and the Police regarding the cause of the accident.

Whilst commiserating with the victims of the accident and the families of those who lost their lives to the tragic accident, the ministry states that upon the receipt of the case file from the Police and the report of the VIO, it will prosecute anyone found culpable.

Zamfara Police, Vigilante Group Rescue 5 Toddlers, 9 Others After 68 Days In Captivity

Police in Collaboration with vigilante group in Zamfara has rescued fourteen Hostages after sixty eight days in Captivity

The recued victims are two Male adults, Seven Female and five Todlers below of ages of two

A press statement signed by the police public relations Officer, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says, the Successes follows a mop up Operation in a bandit camp belonging to a notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Sule, near Munhaye forest in Tsafe Local Government area of the state

The victims according to the statement were abducted on 1st January, 2023 at about 2300hrs, when a large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed their Communities Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa in Gusau Local Council and whisked them away to an unknown destination

“On 10th March 2023, Police Tactical Operatives in Conjuction with the vigilante while on Mop Up Operation at near Munhaye forest successfully dislodged some bandits camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin AKA Dogo Sule. As a result of the operation, fourteen ( 14) Hostages Comprising of two (2) Male adults, Seven (7) Female and Five (5) Children of below of age of 2 years were rescued” The statement read.

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January, 2023 at about 2300hrs, large number of suspected bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity” the police added.

The rescued Victims were debriefed at the police clinic in Gusau and thereafter re-united with their families

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police Kolo Yusuf Congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassures of the Command readiness to protect lives and properties of all citizens.

