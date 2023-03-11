The Bus Driver, Remi Osibanjo, that drove the Lagos state staff bus which collided with a moving train at PWD, Ikeja on Thursday, has been arrested and detained for further investigation by the Railway Police Command Headquarters, Ebute-Meta.

In a Statement by the office of the Attorney general of the state and issued by the director of media, Grace Alo, on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command has taken over the investigation of the accident.

The Bus involved in the collision has also been retrieved and sent for a thorough examination at the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service Office.

She added that the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) await both reports from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and the Police regarding the cause of the accident.

Whilst commiserating with the victims of the accident and the families of those who lost their lives to the tragic accident, the ministry states that upon the receipt of the case file from the Police and the report of the VIO, it will prosecute anyone found culpable.