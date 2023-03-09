Six persons have now been confirmed dead and several others who were injured following a collision between a Lagos Mass Transit Train belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) with a BRT staff bus receiving treatment.

The incident occurred Thursday morning around PWD/Sogunle, Ikeja area of Lagos state.

The train was said to be coming into Lagos from Abeokuta, Ogun state when it collided with the BRT staff bus which was trying to beat the train traffic signal.

2 Nigeria Railway Corporation flag Officers reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing but it was said that the driver ignored the directive and drove right into the rail track attempting to cross over.

4 others died at the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH while receiving treatment

