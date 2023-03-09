Benue State Government has approved a new retirement age for civil servants at the college of education Katsina Ala, college of education Oju and Benue State polytechnic Ugbokolo.

This followed the signing into law by Governor Ortom bill stipulating workers at these institutions to henceforth retire at the age of 65.

The review of retirement age in the various institutions of learning is to properly harness the wealth of knowledge and experience of those who over the years have developed themselves and contributed to the institutions.

The Speaker of the House of assembly who was represented by the deputy speaker Christopher Adaji presented the bill to the State Governor.

The bill is aimed at harmonising the retirement age of civil servants at the college of education Katsina Ala, college of education Oju and Benue State polytechnic Ugbokolo.

The Governor disclosed that the state executive council has also sent to the state house of assembly a bill amending the retirement age of teachers in the state to 65 years.

He acknowledged the efforts of the 8th and 9th assembly in speedily enacting bills for the good governance of the state.