A human right group, Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN), Akwa Ibom chapter, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some politicians to import thugs, as well as fake security operatives from neighboring states into Akwa Ibom state to unleash mayhem during the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

This was revealed by the Akwa Ibom State director of CHRAN, Otuekong Franklyn Isong during a press conference in Uyo, the state capital.

He urged the police and other security agencies to beef up security in the state, especially in riverine areas before, during and after the elections to forestall a security crisis.

He cautioned politicians against causing security threats during the elections, reminding them that politics should not be approached with a do or die spirit.

He said, “worrisome to us is the fact that our intelligence network revealed that some politicians in Akwa Ibom State are perfecting plots to import thugs as well as real or fake security personnel from neighbouring states, particularly Rivers, Abia and Bayelsa States with the intention to subvert the vote and wishes of the Akwa Ibom people during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“We hereby call on the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies to be on alert, and rise to the occasion of ensuring going the State remains peaceful while Akwa Ibom people go out en masse to elect the Governor and State House of Assembly Members of their choice.

“We urge the security agencies in the State to pay serious attention to our riverine and bordering communities before, during and after the elections”, he said.