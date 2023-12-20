The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole has raised an alarm over the proliferation of fake drugs in the country and the brain drain among medical professionals.

He wants regulatory agencies and the government to do more to reduce the menace of fake drugs and Japa syndrome to the barest minimum.

It’s the 8th induction and oath-taking ceremony of the 2022 graduating set of the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, University of Ilorin.

89 of them graduated and experts in the profession are here to, again, tutor them on what lies ahead.

Here, emphasis is laid on ethical standards and values for pharmacists.

The newly inducted pharmacists are going into the society where there are challenges of proliferation of fake drugs and brain drain popularly known as the “Japa Syndrome”

This is why the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, represented by his deputy, Professor Sulaiman Ambali is calling for concerted efforts to reverse the trend.

27 out of the 89 newly inducted pharmacists had distinction with Rhoda Olatuyi emerging the overall best graduating student.