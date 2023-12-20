It has been confirmed that Precious Eze – the blogger and multimedia content creator who was taken from his home in the Gbagada area of Lagos state by unknown persons was in fact arrested by security agencies in the early hours of Tuesday the 12th of December.

An eye witness told TVC News that the men who took him had identified themselves as security operatives but did not disclose the reason for his arrest.

There has been no communication from Mister Eze but it has been suggested that he is being held at a facility in Lagos.

While no branch of the security and intelligence services has come forward publicly to admit this, close friends and associates of the blogger have continued to engage the intelligence community to see how they can gain access to him and procure the services of a lawyer for him.

His underlying health condition has remained the focus of his colleagues who fear that it may deteriorate if he is not allowed access to his blood pressure medication.