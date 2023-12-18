Unknown persons have abducted Precious Eze a blogger and multimedia content creator from his home in Lagos.

Details of his abduction still remains sketchy.

This is what TVC News gathered after a missing persons bulletin was posted.

What we do know is that He was Last seen on the 11th of December,

He is hypertensive and on blood pressure medication.

His phones have been switched off with a last seen time on whatsapp suggesting that no activity has taken place since half past twelve last Tuesday.

Concerned friends and colleagues are appealing for witnesses to come forward with useful information or contact the police.