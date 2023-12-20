The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into law the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Eight Hundred Million as the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The assembly made an adjustment in the recurrent and capital expenditure but maintained the same budget size that was presented by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

On the first of December 2023, the Nasarawa State Governor laid before the House of Assembly a budget proposal of One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Eight Hundred Million for consideration.

The proposal had a capital expenditure of 86.9 billion naira and recurrent expenditure of 112.9 billion naira.

After the interface with relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies the House increased the recurrent expenditure from 112.9 billion naira to 117.9 billion naira.

The capital expenditure was reduced from 86.9 billion to 82.9 billion Naira but this did not affect the total budget size.

Having effected these changes, the House is passing the 2024 appropriation bill, that will be transmitted to the governor to sign into law.

The state governor is expected to assent to the budget which will make it a legal document that would guide the expenditure of the state for the 2024 Fiscal Year.