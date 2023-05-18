The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the State’s N71 billion naira 2023 supplementary appropriation budget for the fiscal year ending December 31.

The figure is made up of of 5.6 billion naira for recurrent expenditure and 65.5 billion naira for capital expenditure.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had on Tuesday, forwarded a letter containing the supplementary budget proposal to the House Assembly for necessary legislative actions.

The appropriation bill, which went through first reading on Tuesday, was read the second and third time and, subsequently, passed.

The governor stated that there was projected increase in some receipt.

The Deputy Speaker in his remarks commended members for their legislative ingenuity in the passage of the bill.