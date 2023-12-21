Denmark and the United States have signed a defense pact that will allow US personnel and military equipment to be stationed on Danish soil, according to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The 10-year pact comes after the US secured similar accords with Finland and Sweden earlier this month.

This means that American soldiers and equipment can be stationed permanently on Danish soil,” Frederiksen said during a press conference.

After negotiations between Denmark and the US started in February of last year, the deal is expected to be signed later this week and take into effect approximately a year from now, according to Frederiksen.

Finland and the US inked a defense cooperation deal on Monday, allowing the US military wide access across the Nordic nation to the area along Finland’s lengthy border with Russia.

Sweden signed a similar agreement earlier in December, and Norway, which also shares a short border with Russia, in 2021 signed an agreement with the United States on how to regulate US military activity on its soil.