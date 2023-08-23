Denmark’s government has announced a reshuffle in which Economy Minister Troels Poulsen will become Defence Minister as the NATO member enters a time of significant military spending.

Jakob Jensen, who returned to work on August 1 after a six-month sick absence due to stress, will be promoted from the defense ministry to the economy ministry.

Poulsen, who was acting defence minister during Ellemann-Jensen’s sick leave, landed a framework agreement that will significantly boost the NATO member’s military spending and oversaw several donations to Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets.

Jakob Jensen, who will remain deputy prime minister, has faced headwinds over the handling of an artillery arms purchase from Israel in January.

He fired the defense ministry’s permanent secretary of state earlier this month and apologized to parliament for misleading it.

Since December last year, when it formed a rare reform-oriented bipartisan coalition with the Social Democratic Party and the Moderates, Jakob Jensen’s Liberal Party has trailed in public polls.