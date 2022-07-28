Video: How gunmen attacked Owo construction company – Eyewitness

Residents of Owo,Owo local government area of Ondo State on Thursday morning trooped to the scene of Wednesday attack by gunmen.

Unknown gunmen had attacked Craneburg construction, injuring two night guards.

Advertisement

One of the workers who witnessed the attack, said the gunmen came around 8.30 pm.

Expended cartridges were spotted in the premises of the construction firm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents condemned the attack and called on government to beef security in the company.

Advertisement

Confirming the report, the Commander of the Ondo state Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye who spoke Journalists as soon as he was leaving the construction site where the attack occurred, said ” I am just leaving the scene now where I went to assess the situation and I realized that the two security men on ground were injured as the attackers shot into the air.

” They got the windscreen of the Caterpillar of the construction company damaged and the injured men have been receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

According to Akogun who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, “by the grace of God, the situation is under control and I urge everyone to go about their normal businesses as I am on my way back to the Technical College where the newly recruited Amotekun officers are undergoing training, he said.