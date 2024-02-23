The Nigerian Senate has set aside a bill seeking to extend the retirement age of staff of the National Assembly Service from 60 to 65 years or 30 to 35 years of service.

The Bill which was presented for Second reading by the Leader of the Senate , Senator Opeyemi Bamidele elicited different reactions from lawmakers, and it got a bit rowdy until the President of the Senate called the House to order .

Senators were unable to reach a logical conclusion on a bill that seeks to extend the retirement age of Staff of the National Assembly Service .

The Senate Leader, while presenting the bill’s broad principles, informs his colleagues that the major goal is to preserve the institutional memory of the Legislature.

There was a sharp divide on the floor of parliament, with opposing voices encouraging the Senate to proceed with caution so that others’ chances of advancement in the service are not jeopardized.

Following a heated debate, the Senate decided to withdraw the bill due to its contentious character and seek further consultation.

The Senate will seek more comments on the measure to ensure fairness and justice, as well as a level playing field for all members of the service.