All is set for the commissioning of a multi-Million Naira Birnin Magaji Juma’at Central Mosque built by the Member Federal House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji in Zamfara state.

Sani Jaji is representing Birnin Magaji/Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency at the green chamber of the National Assembly for the second term.

The mosque is located in the heart of Birnin Magaji local government council near the emir’s palace

The mosque is expected to accommodate not less than five hundred worshippers at a time

It will also serve as a Juma’at worship centre for locals around the town.

Advertisement

Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event, while the speaker of the House of representatives, Abbas Tajudeen is the Guest of Honor and the sultan of Sokoto will be the Royal Father of the day among other dignitaries within and outside Zamfara

Birnin Magaji local Government is located in the northern part of the state.