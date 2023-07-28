The World Health Organisation has reiterated its commitment towards eradicating the polio virus through the provision of facilities and rendering of technical supports to Nigeria’s health care.

The Country Representative and Head of Mission of WHO to Nigeria Kazadi Walter gave the assurance when the Organisation donated polio laboratories to the University of Ibadan.

Nigeria may have been declared a polio free nation, but the circulating Variant Polio Virus2 strain transmission continues as Nigeria reported 168 cases in 2022. (GFX)

That is why the World Health Organisation, has donated a multi-million Naira state-of-the-art genomic/sequencing laboratory to the department of Virology, University of Ibadan.

The facility is to help in the sequencing of polio virus and also reduce the time required for definitive diagnosis.

According to reports, Nigeria has demonstrated excellence in using innovative strategies to drastically reduce the variant polio virus 2 by 80% from 2021 to 2023. (GFX)

But stakeholders at this occasion say there is a need for more collaborative effort to totally win the polio war.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan says the infrastructure, will help the institution in providing vital information needed to fight against the virus.

The donation of the state-of-the-art polio virus facilities will help in strengthening research capacity by providing immediate results that will help in making effective decisions.