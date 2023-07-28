Pharmacist and APC stalwart in Ose Local Government Local Government of Ondo State, Adebola Lawal has congratulated Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on his emergence as ministerial nominee representing Ondo State in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

In a statement he personally signed, Pharmacist Adebola Lawal said: “on behalf of the good people of Ose local government, “I congratulate my brother, a political juggernaut, a unifier, a grassroot politician, a developer of human and infrastructure and the architect of a new Akoko, most respected Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on your emergence as nominee for ministerial appointment in President Tinubu’s cabinet representing Ondo State.

“I have no doubt in my mind that given your expertise in public and private engagements, you would make a better minister that would attract more developmental projects and other dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State generally.

“Your impacts during the last 9th Assembly showed that you’re truly a developer who has won the love of his people especially the jinx you broke winning your second term aspiration.

May Almighty God ease your affairs as we eagerly awaits your official unveiling as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Accept my warmest congratulations, the statement reads.