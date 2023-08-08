A group of citizens has thrown its weight behind the calibre of President Bola Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees.

The group faults the likes of Audu Ogbeh and Lawrence Onoja in their argument against Mr. President’s appointments from Benue state.

In the last two weeks, the composition of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet has been on the lips of many Nigerians.

It has also been a huge task for the Nigerian Senate postponing its annual recess to attend to Mr. President’s list as it screens all 48 Ministerial nominees.

In the midst of this, some notable leaders from Benue state, have faulted the President’s choice of the state’s represenatives in the proposed cabinet.

This group of Nigerians are l lending support to President Bola Tinubu for his choices thus far.

The group commends the style and policies of the incumbent administration in the last two months, particularly the petrol subsidy removal.

It also adds its voice to efforts by ECOWAS to restore democracy in Niger.

The Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria affirms its support for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and cautions those opposed to his appointment to desist from character assassination.

While it commends organised labour for putting its protest action on hold, the group believes Nigerians will laugh last, despite the present economic hardship.

