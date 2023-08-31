The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has rejected the nomination of Kolade Victor Akinjo as the State Representative on the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Leaders of the party, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Commission.

The State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, presided over the well-attended emergency meeting.

The APC chieftains, who reaffirmed loyalty to the president, applauded his efforts to rebuild the economy in the interest of every Nigerian.