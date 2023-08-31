The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has given October 1st deadline for relocation from the old terminal at the International Airport to the New Terminal.

The Minister is in Lagos for his first official visit, and has been touring facilities in both Local and International Airport as well as Facilities in and around.

Since his inauguration on the 21st of August there has been concerns over the daunting task ahead of him to reposition the Aviation Sector.

While inspecting some of the facilities in MMA2, the Minister berates the quality of some infrastructure and questions the Federal Airport’s Authority of Nigeria on the modalities adopted to coordinate and monitor the resources at its disposal

The Minister gave strong opinions on Private-sector driven Aviation and says some of the spaces available at the MMA2 can be given for concessions so as to generate more revenue