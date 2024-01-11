Security agencies in Gombe say they are determined to enforce the directive of the state government to demolish any building discovered to harbor criminals.

The commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps made this known during the presentation of the command’s plans to secure the state in 2024.

2023 was a year of several highs and some lows regarding security in Gombe state.

The general election was largely peaceful but thuggery, drug abuse, armed robbery, and vandalism were major challenges.

The NSCDC shared some of the command’s achievements in 2023 and its plans for 2024.

One major security success in 2023 is the prevention of the perennial clashes between farmers and herders.

The state government and the NSCDC say that their strategy is yielding excellent results.

They intend to build on it and establish a template that other states can emulate.

The NSCDC also recovered a combined sum of 244 million naira for members of the public as it improved its alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.