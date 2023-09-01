Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has ordered security agencies in the state to dislodged all bandit camps and hideouts.He urged them to deploy CSK platforms and Armored Personnel Carrier vehicles, to constantly patrol affected Communities and Highways to ensure safety of locals and commuters

Governor Lawal also reiterates his administration’s commitment to end the menace of Insecurity and further assures to provide security agencies with necessary support and logistics where needed

The Governor stated this while presiding over security council meeting held at the Government House, Gusau

A press statement signed by the special assistant to the Governor on media Suleiman Bala Idris says, Governor Lawal received briefings from heads of security agencies present at the meeting on their relentless efforts in the war against armed bandits

The statement adds that the Governor directed security agencies to hit hard on criminals and their Collaborators to rid Zamfara of crime.

“I am deeply concerned over the activities of armed bandits in some areas, especially the ever busy Gusau/ Funtua Road, Magami /Dangulbi, Dan Kurmi and Anka Road, as well as Magami/ Dansadau Road. The Governor said.

“I charge you all to deploy CSK platforms and Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles, to constantly patrol all affected Communities and major roads and the state Government will provide you with necessary support and logistics where needed” Gov. Dauda added.

” Ensure you dislodges all bandit hideouts and camps across the State.” Gov. Lawal orders.

Governor Dauda Lawal since assumption into office on May 29th this year, he has Continued to show his administration’s commitment to enhance and sustain the fight against banditry in the State.