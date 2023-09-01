Ahead of his first 100 days in office, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori says there are lots of projects that his administration has completed and are ready for inauguration to mark the day.

The Governor who spoke to journalists while inspecting some projects in Asaba, the state capital, restated his stance on quality work.

Advertisement

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is out today with some of his commissioners to inspect ongoing projects ahead of his 100 days in office.

The governor paid visits to the administration building, the Faculty of Agriculture building, various lecture halls, the Faculty of Environment, and the Vice Chancellor’s Lodge at Dennis Osadebay University Asaba.

The state high court complex was next, as he had earlier made little adjustment and directed the contractor to effect them.

Advertisement

After checking 16km internal roads and drainage in Madonna school road area, governor Oborevwori is happy with the work done.

The Governor also inspected work at the Okpanam-Ibusa to connect the two fast-growing areas in the state capital territory.

Advertisement