The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of Delta State.

The court made the pronouncement after dismissing the appeals filed by the APC, SDP and Labour Party.

In dismissing the Labour Party’s appeal Justice Uwani Abba-Aji who prepared and read the led judgment held that appeal lacks merit.

Delivering judgment a five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro held that the appellants were unable to discharge the burden of proof placed on them by law.