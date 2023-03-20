Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Sheriff Oborevwori has won the Delta State governorship election on March 18.



Declaring the result at INEC Collation Centre in Asaba, the INEC State Returning Officer Prof Georgewill Owunari, Vice Chancellor Rivers State University said Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest rival the All Progressives Congress Candidate Ovie Omo-Agege who scored 240,229

While the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela came a distant third with 48,047

Oborevwori won 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state leaving the APC with four local government Areas.