Former vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release Adamawa State Governorship election results unfailingly today, noting that failure would merely subvert Peoples’ will.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, he warned INEC not to tamper with outcome of Saturday Governorship polls, saying that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate, Umaru Fintiri overwhelmingly won the polls.

He called on Nigerians and International communities to mount pressure on the INEC to announce what he described as the mandate expressed by the Adamawa people.

Atiku also accused the All Progressives Congress of planning to rig the polls in favour of it’s candidate.