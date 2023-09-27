Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, says his administration will not tolerate sub-standard projects as he urges appointees to strive for excellence by engaging only contractors with proven track record of performance.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge while inaugurating the boards of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency at Government House, Asaba.

Advertisement

In line with his administration’s resolve to turn around the fortunes of the oil city, governor Sheriff Oborevwori is today inaugurating the board Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency.

He is also inaugurating the Capital Territory Development Agency board to continue to improve the status of state capital which is fast growing.

To achieve his government plan of advancing the oil rich state through his MORE agenda, governor Oborevwori says all projects executed must meet global best practices as his administration will not accept poor quality jobs.

Advertisement

For members of the two boards, they pledged to hit the ground running to ensure the people get the best.

Only recently, the state Government approved the construction of three flyovers in warri and Environs and the agencies will focus on other roads and infrastructure to uplift the state.