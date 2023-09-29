Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Chibuzo Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress challenging victory of the PDP candidate.

Advertisement

The tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit.

Besides, the tribunal held that the petitioners’ case was merely speculative.

Ovie Omo-Agege who came second in the March 18 election has challenged the declaration of Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.