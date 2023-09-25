The Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal unanimously affirms that Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the duly elected governor in the march 18 election.

Justice Mikhail Abdullahi who read the lead judgment found the petition of olajide Adediran of the PDP was lacking in merit and dead on arrival, which deserves a befitting burial.

He added that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of proof as mandated under the electoral act.

The tribunal is on a five minutes break now and will reconvene shortly to deliver judgement on the petition of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.