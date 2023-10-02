The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Adamawa State has dismissed the petition filed by Dr. Umar Ardo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenging INEC for declaring Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP the winner of last general election.

The three man tribunal judges in their ruling affirmed the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as winner of 18th March, 2023 governorship poll in the state on grounds that the petition lack merit.

The SDP candidate Dr Umar Ardo had challenged INEC for not conducting the polls in compliance with the electoral act.

He claimed that the election was marred by corrupt practices, threats and violence, and sought the nullification of the entire exercise.

In a unanimous judgment, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Theodora Uloho, said the petitioners were unable to prove their case as there was no oral documentary evidence before the Tribunal.

She dismissed the petition which according to her, lacked merit and awarded the sum of N200, 000 in favour of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, being INEC, Mr Fintiri and PDP.

The Counsel to the Petitioner (DR Umar Ardo) says an appeal would be filed against the judgment.

While the Counsel to the People’s Democratic Party commends the tribunal for doing justice to what he describes as a unique petition.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri through his deputy has extended an olive branch to Dr Umar Ardo and others to join hands with his administration and make Adamawa greater than what it is today.