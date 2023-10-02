Over 600 households from the fifteen wards of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council have benefitted from food and non-food items curtesy of the Federal Lawmaker representing the constituency Abdulkadir Rahis.

This is part of measures to alleviate the hardship experienced by people as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

The effect of the fuel subsidy removal has continued to bite harder on many citizens in the country.

This palliative of food and non food items donated by the federal lawmaker representing Maiduguri metropolitan council Abdulkadir Rahis is to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Beneficiaries of the gesture are orphans, widows, people with special needs and other vulnerable members of the society.

Another gesture by the federal lawmaker is the donation of laptops to students of tertiary institutions in the state.

This according Rahis would no doubt assist them with their studies.

The beneficiaries are urged to use the items given for the purpose intended.