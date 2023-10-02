Taraba State police Command has confirmed the electrocution of a family of four at Dayonvo in Jalingo, the state capital.

The police in a statement said that on 2/9/2023 about 11hours, it received a distress call from reliable source that a house located at Doyanvo Area of Jalingo was on fire and detectives from GRA were deployed to the scene.

Spokesman of the command, Abdullahi Usman said the incident was caused by high electric Voltage resulting from transformer explosion. The police PPRO said that the detectives evacuated the victims to FMC Jalingo for treatment where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor .

The victims corpse were deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy the statement added.

The victims are Mr Remond Ofonbuk M’44 yrs, Mrs Nfonobong Remond F, Hevean Remond M’15years First Remond F, 13 years

The police PPRO said that investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of the incident.