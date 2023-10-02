The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State has arrested a man for having carnal knowledge of his elder brother’s underage children.

The Police also arrested a three man kidnap syndicate terrorizing the Nasarawa Eggon -Akwanga highway.

This suspect resides with his elder brother in Maraba town in Karu Local Government.

The elder brother and his wife left home for work and kept their female children who are of the ages of 10 and 4 years under the custody of the suspect.

While the parents were out of the house, the suspect who is apparently their uncle had carnal knowledge of them and warned the children not to inform their parents.

The parents got wind of the atrocity, filed a complaint with the police and the suspects is now in police custody.

The suspect confessed to the crime and he is appealing for mercy.

The command also arrested a three man kidnap syndicate responsible for a series of kidnappings in Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga and Kokona local governments.

The suspects are allegedly responsible for some armed robbery operations along Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga highway, where they block the road and dispossess unsuspecting road users of their belongings.

A total 18 kidnappers and armed robbers, 7 rape suspects and four cultists were arrested while 4 fire arms, 11 cases of ammunition and one vehicle were recovered.

