Police parade 65 year old for defiling minors in Sokoto

Sokoto state Police command has paraded a sixty five year old man arrested for allegedly defiling two minors in Sokoto cinema area of Sokoto North local government area of Sokoto state.

The police says the suspects lured the two victims ages nine and ten into his room and had sexual intercourse with them against the order of nature

Parading the suspect spokesman of the command, Assistant Superintendent of police Sanusi Abubakar says the victims complained to their parents of severe itching around their private parts which necessitated a medical examination at a healthcare facility in the state.

He says medical reports obtained revealed penetration as a result of frequent sexual abuse by the suspect.

The police says the suspect has confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.