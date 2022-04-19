Police Arrest 27-year Old man for allegedly Defiling minor in Ondo

The Police in Ondo state have arrested a 27-year old man, Adeniyi Adeleke, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Idoani in Ose LG Area of the state.

The suspect who lives in the same house with the little girl was said to have lured the girl into his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge of the minor.

The minor who could not bear the pains reported the incident to her mother who rushed her to the hospital where it was confirmed that the girl was raped.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

He said the mother of the victim reported the incident at the police station while the suspect was arrested

The suspect, according to Odunlami confessed to the crime that he wanted to use the girl for money ritual while a ring and red clothes were found in his room