Governor Uzodinma briefs President Buhari on Imo Security

Imo state Governor Hope Uzodunma was in the Presidential villa to hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of insecurity in the state and the recent clash between the military and bandits in Orlu.

The governor says the unrest has been brought under control and security agencies now have a grip on the situation.

The Imo state Governor met President Buhari to brief him on the progress of work on two federal roads.

The owerri orlu road and the Owerri Okigwe road.

But the meeting between these two centered on the security situation in his state where security operatives clashed with bandits in Ihioma community in Orlu local government.

But there are viral videos of the violent clash in Orlu that accuses the army of extrajudicial killings.

Despite conflicting reports of the incident that has triggered an online trending of the #Orluisbleeding, the governor insists these attacks are sponsored by people desperate to grab power.