Ondo State Police Command has arrested one Dolapo Babalola, a 39 year Old man over the alleged murder of his friend Opeyemi Oyelakin and theft of the victim’s motorcycle.

The suspect who acknowledged committing the crime took a team of police officers led by the state commissioner of Police Abayomi Oladipo to a Farmland in Oke Igbo town where the corpse of the victim was buried.

“The Suspect, Babalola who said he recently reunited with his late friend of over twelve years, confessed that he connived with another accomplice to lure the victim to the farmland with intent to dispossess him of his motorcycle .

” I haven’t seen Opeyemi for a long time until march 14 when I saw him in town. It was the second day after I met that I called him to come pick me up with his motorcycle so we could go out.

“After picking me up , I told him I needed to see someone at Sabo area in Ondo Town. It was when we arrived there that another friend of mine said he should take us to check a farmland in Oke Igbo, which he agreed too.

“It was after we got there that we attempted to dispose him of the bike, and in the process i hit him on the head with a stone.”