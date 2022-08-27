Kebbi police arrest woman for allegedly killing husband

Kebbi state Police command says its men have arrested a middle aged woman suspected to have killed her husband in Aliero quarters, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital.

A statement signed by the command public relations officer Superintendent of Police Nafiu Abubakar revealed that the woman was arrested at the scene of the crime when neighbours alerted the police of a case of suspected homicide.

Mr Abubakar said the policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gwadangaji, received an information that, a suspected strange noise had been heard from the house of a neighbour, at Alieru Quarters, Birnin Kebbi, and his gate was also locked.

According to him, the police acted on receipt of the information, and a team of policemen were swiftly mobilised to the scene and forced themselves into the house where they found the deceased lying down in pool of his own blood and was later confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

The police said the deceased’s estranged wife, aged 30 years was also seen inside the compound. Hence, she was suspected and arrested in connection with the murder.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, directed the Divisional Police Officer DPO to immediately transfer the matter to SCID, Birnin Kebbi, for a discreet investigation in order to uncover the circumstances underlying the heinous crime.