Ogun police arrest man for allegedly defiling Wife’s cousin

The Police Command in Ogun State says it has arrested one Idowu Shittu, 35, for allegedly defiling his wife’s cousin at the Hallelujah area in Ifo.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesman, confirmed this in a statement to reporters in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.

According to Mr. Oyeyemi, the suspect was apprehended after his wife filed a report with the Ifo Divisional Headquarter alleging that her husband had been forcing sex with her 11-year-old cousin (name withheld) who stays with them for the past three years.

She went on to say that when she could no longer endure it, her cousin decided to report her husband to her.

The wife said that the little girl, who lost her mother since she was a toddler, has been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband sends her away.

When her aunt’s husband wants his way with her, he threatens her, according to the little girl.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the victim be taken to the hospital for treatment.

CP Bankole further ordered that the suspect be immediately sent to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department’s anti-human trafficking and child labor unit for further investigation and prosecution.