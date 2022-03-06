Governor Babagana Zulum evaluates Malam-Fatori ahead of resettlement

Professor Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, has conducted a humanitarian evaluation of Malam-Fatori, the headquarters of the Abadam Local Government Area in northern Borno on the outskirts of Lake Chad.

The purpose of the visit was to finally re-evaluate the resettlement task he had allocated to a committee in advance of a relocation exercise in the area.

The Governor inspected 1,000 temporary shelters set up by the committee, which the families would utilize until their permanent homes are completed.

Babagana Zulum expressed satisfaction with the work of the resettlement committee, which has been preparing for the return of IDPs and refugees who have been staying in the border towns of Bosso and Diffa in Niger Republic since 2014, fleeing attacks from communities in some of the 10 local government areas in northern Borno.