Governor of Borno state Babagana Umara Zulum has secured a second term with a landslide victory at the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Zulum polled 545,543 votes out of 649,855 cast, defeating his distant trailer, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the PDP, who received 82,147 votes.

Declaring the result, the state’s Governorship and State Assembly Election Returning Officer, Prof Jude Tsammani Rabo, said Prof Zulum, had scored the highest number of votes and secured a quarter of the votes cast in each of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.