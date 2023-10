The Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has ordered the demolition of brothels and other black spots in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum gave the directive during a visit to ‘Bayan Quarters’, a settlement around Railway staff quarters believed to be habouring criminals, sex workers and illicit drug traders.

The governor expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with brothels and directed government agencies to dismantle them within 72 hours.