A popular public affairs analyst in Niger state and retiree from the Niger state civil service Adamu Danga -Rijau has been arrested by the Niger state police for raping a 5 year old inside the Muslim cemetery in Bosso estate in Minna.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday 30th January by passersby who saw him committing the act with the child around 6:30pm. The victim has been taken to the police clinic for medical investigation.

The case has been transferred to the state CID for further investigation.

Tvc News is following up the investigation .