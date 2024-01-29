A 72-year-old retired soldier has allegedly committed suicide in his compound opposite St. Joseph Catholic Church at Nyiniongun, a suburb of Makurdi in Benue State.

The deceased whose name was given as, Francis Dooga, allegedly hung himself to death on a tree at his residence.

A neighbour who declined his name said the deceased popularly known as ‘old soldier’ ended his own life while every member of his family were away from home.

The neigbour said the body of the retiree was found dangling on tree at about 6:00pm of on Sunday.

Our correspondent reports that while immediate family members of the deceased were too grieve to speak about the incident, some residents of the area alleged that the late retiree had earlier complained of hardship.

It was also gathered that the deceased was complaining about being defrauded of his pension by scrupulous persons while the inability of the pension board to allegedly pay his money in bulk instead of piecemeal worried him tremendously.

Contacted, the spokeswoman of the Police in Benue, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Makurdi.