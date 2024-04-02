A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon Annex, Lagos State, DCP Gbolahan Olugbemi, has on Monday, reportedly committed suicide in his private house at his hometown in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The deceased was aide de camp of late Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo State during his 11-month tenure as defacto governor in 2006.

He was discovered dead in the house on Monday afternoon; however, it is still unknown who found the body.

A source close to the family in Ibadan, the state capital, said that Olugbemi, who normally visited his hometown during the Easter celebrations, told his aides at the weekend to go to their various towns to celebrate with their family members.

The source said, “Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations.

The police have already cordoned off the area, although groups of supporters were seen, whispering quietly about the situation.

The Oyo State Police Command has not made a definite statement on the death of the Senior Police officer.