Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed several bandits and repel attack on Anka-Bagega road, in Anka Local government area of Zamfara state.

The terrorists mounted a road block aimed to frustrate free movement of Motorists and goods, as well as to serve as an entrapment to abduct unsuspecting civilians plying the road.

The vigilant troops on receiving a distress call rapidly mobilized to the scene and engaged the terrorists in combat, compelling the terrorists to abandon their mission and scampered in disarray.

The army authorities say the move is in continuation of its efforts to curb terrorists’ activities in the Northwest region.

The successes follows the two separate operations conducted in Zamfara and Katsina States on Monday 1 April 2024, which led to the clearing of road blockades mounted by terrorists to kidnap passengers.

One AK-47 rifle, 2 AK 47 Magazines, five rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorbike were recovered from the bandits.

The troops are still trailing the terrorists to deny them freedom of action in the area.

Similarly The troops in a separate operation in Katsina state, cleared several insurgents’ camps within Yar’Malamai and Hamfudin general areas in Faskari Local Government Area.

One bandit was eliminated in the aftermath of a shootout.

The troops also recovered one locally fabricated gun, two motorcycles, 6 mobile phones among other items.