in Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Hadarin Daji, have rescued several kidnapped victims and neutralized scores of bandits while also recovering military kits and cache of ammunition.

The Operation is in continuation of several earlier successful clearance operations conducted by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state.

On 30 May 2023, troops conducted another operation and cleared Alasanawa, Kayawa, Mai-Zuma, Dutsi,Dogon Gandu, Girari, Girari Mai Kuka, Maiwa, Asarara, Gabawuri,Tungan Danmada, Baje, Ruwaje, Atarawa, Zungo and Maniya villages of Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State.

8 live cartridges were recoverd, several bandits camps were discovered and destroyed while 4 motorcycles captured were burnt in situ.

Bandits fled to Fakai LG on sighting Troops.

Additionally ,10 kidnapped victims were rescued (8 males and 2 females). the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authority.

Similarly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Magami embarked on fighting patrol after receiving credible intelligence on bandits activities at Gobirawan Chali and Gangulbi, the patrol team came in contact with armed bandits at Kango village and Gobirawan Chali. after the fire fight that lasted for hours, 2 bandits were neutralized while others escaped with several degree of gunshot wounds.

The resilient troops proceeded to dominate roads into Dansadau and Hannutara to keep them open and dominate the general area.

In the process, the gallant troops came in contact with armed bandits at Maigungume village who were suspected to be planning an attack on commuters along the road but fled after sighting the aggressive troops.

1 Motorcycle and 1 cutlass was captured with the troops also succeeding in rescuing 2 kidnapped victims of Danmaji village.

The victims were handed over to the village head of Gobirawan Chali.

In a related development, troops carried out several simultaneous operations in Anka LGA of Zamfara state, troops of forward operating base Anka conducted fighting patrol to bandits crossing routes at Tungar Mai Rakuma villages under Anka LGA of Zamfara State.

Contact was also made and a bandit was neutralized,1 ak 47 rifile, 1 motorcycle and quantity of special ammunitions were recovered, others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Also, acting on credible intelligence, troops of Forward Operating Base Anka mobilized and conducted fighting patrol to bandits points leading to Dan -Campany illegal mining site under Anka LGA of Zamfara state, contact was made, after the encounter, 3 bandits neutralized, 3 A 47 rifles, 1PKT machine gun , 2 motorcycles, quantity of ammunition and 5 AK magazines recovered, other Bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Furthermore, troops of FOB Anka received information of bandits invading the outskirts of Anka township and abducted two persons, troops responded swiftly towards the direction of the abductors withdrawal and successfully rescued the kidnapped victims.

The victims were discovered to be couples and were taken to Anka General Hospital for immediate treatment.

Additionally, troops of FOB Anka received credible information of suspected bandit courier who specializes on supplying military kits to bandits.

Troops responded swiftly and deployed a blocking force towards suspected direction which also lead to Dan- Kampani illegal mining site.

The courier on sighting the troops quickly abandoned his motorcycle and a Ghana must go bag conveying, 46 military jungle hat, 26 camouflage t shirts, 2 desert boots, 14 different variants of military camouflage uniforms, 1 desert hand glove and 1 motorcycle.