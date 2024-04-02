Pickleball Nigeria is excited with the performance of Nigerian athletes at the just concluded African Games in Ghana.

Nigeria won five medals at in the new sport which featured at the African Games for the first time as a demonstration event.

It was just three months before the African Games that coaches from Ghana visited Nigeria for the official introduction and training of Nigerians for the new sport, pickleball.

Fast-forward these Nigerian players are having their first competitive experience in the new sport on the continental level.

Pickleball is featuring at the All Africa Games for the first time as a demonstration sport and Nigeria is one of the fortunate countries to be part of the pioneer teams.

The Nigerian team of four players competed creditably well at the Games in Ghana last month

And the country won two silver and three bronze medals.

Nigerian officials are hoping the sport grows bigger in the country.

The next African Games holds in Egypt in 2027 with the hope Pickleball will be a counting medal winning event.