Members of the victorious Team Nigeria Contingent that wrote the name of the country in Gold, at the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Under 18 and 20 Championships, in Ndola Zambia, are back to the shores of Nigeria.

On hand to receive the youngsters at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos, was the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youths Development Mr. Sunday Dare, and some top officials of his ministry and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

It was a moment of joy, ecstasy and jubilation as the nation’s Junior Athletics team touched down in Lagos.

The Supporters Club were also on hand and on time in dishing out thrilling tunes as the contingent, led by their respective captains, alighted from their aircraft to the warm embrace of Dare and other officials.

Team Nigeria finished second position, behind South Africa, at the 2023 African Under 18 and 20 Athletics Championships, winning 17 Gold, 10 Silver and 9 Bronze medals, in Ndola.

The AAC (Juniors) which was held in Zambia had 39 African Nations participated. It combined both the Under 18 and 20 Championships.

The first batch of Nigerian contingent to the championship arrived in Lagos on Saturday’s Afternoon.