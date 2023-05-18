Residents of ten Communities in Bukkuyum Local Government area of Zamfara State have expressed delight over the Construction of a 7.5 km road and a bridge, which was had remained in a deplorable state for over three decades.

The 7.5 KM road under construction starts from Gurusu village to Nasarawan Burkulu

The benefiting Communities say the road and Bridge construction awarded by former Governor Abdulazeez Yari, will assist Security agencies in repelling attacks by armed bandits.

Bad roads cause accidents, put users through untold hardship, cripple business activities and give criminals easy access to launch attacks on Communities and cause the untimely deaths of many residents, who get caught in the crossfire.

In order to take away these sad incidents inflicted on the residents, former Governor Abdulazeez Yari identified the strategic and economic importance of this 7.5 kilometre road to the people and awarded it.

The project according to the benefitting Communities has been in a deplorable condition for over three decades

They commend former Governor Abdulazeez Yari for the project and appeal to Government, wealthy individuals and corporate Organisations to assist Communities that are lacking good roads and other basic social amenities

Bukkuyum Local Government area, located in western Zamfara, is one of the Local Councils feeling the brunt of Insecurity

Thus mainly as a result of the difficulties security agencies go through accessing the Communities to avert attacks, due to bad roads